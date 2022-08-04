NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — In Trumbull County, 200 teachers were treated Thursday evening at Eastwood Mall’s first-of-its-kind event called Totes for Appreciation.

The teachers were treated to something to eat and then listened to the keynote speaker Dr. Charisse Nixon, Professor of Psychology at Penn State Erie.

On their way out, each teacher was given a Vera Bradley tote bag to be filled with supplies for both their personal use and school use.

The idea began with Gracylane owner Tom Gober.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for teachers this year. We know that the teachers do a lot. They feel underappreciated. They spend a lot of their own money on supplies and stuff for their students, and this year it’s going to be more difficult with the higher gas prices and food prices,” said Gober.

Among the school supplies given out were construction paper, tissues, notebooks, hand sanitizer, pens and scissors all of which were lined up in stacks in a hallway.