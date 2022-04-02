BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a great day for goodies as the Southern Park Mall held its first-ever Hide and Peep Easter Egg Hunt at the soccer field at DeBartolo Commons.

“I had an amazing time,” said a boy in attendance.

While the highlight was those Easter eggs, it wasn’t the only thing that took place.

Balloon artists, face painters, a petting zoo and even our own Jim Loboy was part of the fun.

Mall general manager Brian Gabbert said Saturday’s event was what they had in mind for a place like this.

“This is exactly what we envisioned when we built this property. We added this to our center. We’re just thrilled the community could come out and be able to enjoy. There’s a lot of free events here, and we’re planning to do a whole lot more throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall. So we’re excited to see people out here today, and we’re just thrilled,” said Gabbert.

Over 300 children registered for the hunt, and over 1,000 were in attendance total.

Boardman Nissan sponsored this year’s event.