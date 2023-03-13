POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Creative minds in the Valley are about to receive some recognition.

CreativeOhio is hosting its Champion Award Luncheon at the Lake Club this October.

The group works to empower Ohio’s creative sector. It’s the first time the luncheon will be held outside of Columbus.

Four awards will be given out to people who have had a creative impact in the Valley

“We have as much arts, culture and entertainment as anywhere in the state of Ohio, and the fact that we’re going to be awarded with this program is amazing,” said JAC Management Group President Eric Ryan.

The luncheon is on October 20.

Nominations are being accepted now until June 15.

To nominate, head to www.creativeoh.org or email nominations@creativeoh.org.