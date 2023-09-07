WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull Moose Lodge #186 is hosting an event aimed at providing identity kits for children and senior citizens.

The event will take place next Saturday, Sept. 16. It’ll be at the Moose Lodge pavilion off Main Avenue SW.

In addition to the identity kits, the Moose Lodge is providing hot dogs, chips and water to those in attendance as long as supplies last. Local firefighters and police officers will also be there.

“We do a lot of community work and we just thought this would be a good thing for the community and the kids, and the elders, of course,” said Jim Hagan, a member of the lodge.

The event will run from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.