Local library taking temporary summer hiatus

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Library will take a temporary hiatus this summer.

The branch, located inside the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center on Struthers-Coitsville Rd., will be closed August 14 through Labor Day.

The book drop will remain open during this time as will the book vending machine and holds pick-up locker.

“During the time the Campbell branch will be unavailable, we will use this break to work with our CLWCC partners and to plan ongoing library services to the Campbell community. We will also be working with the Campbell Schools to provide services that will meet the needs of the new school year,” said Deborah McCullough, Library Chief Operating Officer in a release.

Patrons can still use any library in the PLYMC system during this time for library materials and services.