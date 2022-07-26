SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem Public Library is undergoing construction as it receives additional space.

The library is working on a new space to hold outdoor activities, such as health and wellness programs and story times for children.

The area will also house more storage, as well as a van to travel around the community.

“It’s going to let us take library services into the community. So that’s going to be our delivery services, our home-bound services, but also our programming services. So we’ll be able to deliver programs, events right to people, closer to their homes,” says Brad Stephens, director of Salem Public Library.

The library hopes to have the building finished in Aug.