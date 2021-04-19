Local LGBTQ+ organization’s 2021 Pride in the Valley Festival to be held in person

The event helps bring in funds for the Full Spectrum Community Outreach Center in Struthers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another event that was virtual last year is being scheduled for in-person participation this summer.

The Full Spectrum Pride in the Valley Festival is set for July 31. It will be held at Warren’s Courthouse Square.

Entertainment, food and vendors are on this year’s schedule.

“Trying to keep our center alive without any fundraisers, any events, anything going on. We’ve had to remain closed and we’re just now starting to come back,” said Tim Bortner, CEO of Full Spectrum Community Outreach.

Admission will be free.

Masks and social distancing will be required unless state rules change.