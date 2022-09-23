(WKBN) – Friday night, an Austintown family donated the money they made from a lemonade stand to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

The stand was in honor of their late Aunt Mimi.

Because of their efforts, they gave AWL just over $2,000, which was their goal. When they originally totaled up their earnings, they were $1 short at $1,999. So their mother, Melissa Kenyon, donated an extra $5, bringing their total cash donation for AWL up to $2,004.

Credit: Melissa Kenyon

The family’s stand was so popular, even Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a stop.

Along with the money, the Kenyons also donated two bags of toys and treats people gave to them at the stand.