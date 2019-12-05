Local legislators react to GM plant announcement

"Now the area is reinventing itself and going on to the next phase of technology," said Rep. Michael O'Brien

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Thursday’s announcement from General Motors’ is welcome news for elected officials.

They say they’ve been working to get this project in the Valley for quite some time, alongside JobsOhio and the Governor’s Office.

“With this investment we will become the U.S., and then the world leader in battery production manufacturing,” said Senator Sean O’Brien.

Local legislators are rejoicing, reacting to General Motors’ announcement of a joint partnership with LG Chem.

Their partnership entails a project that’ll bring a new battery production facility for electric vehicles to the Lordstown Area.

“Now the area is reinventing itself and going on to the next phase of technology,” said Rep. Michael O’Brien.

“We have two global leading corporations who are partnering to create an amazing asset in the Mahoning Valley,” said Rep. Gil Blair.

It’s a $2.3 billion investment that’ll create more than a thousand jobs.

“My initial reaction was I wish they would have invested the billion dollars into our existing GM plant, but having said that, that’s in the past now,” said UAW Local 1112 President Tim O’Hara.

“This town needs this, and I think they realize that the workforce we have is gonna produce for them,” said Sen. Michael Rulli.

At this point, it’s unknown where exactly the plant will be built.

Senator Sean O’Brien says General Motors is looking at two different locations in Lordstown and a third 25 miles away, but still in the Valley.

Village Mayor Arno Hill says it would be monumental for Lordstown and believes it’s enticing for GM for a number of reasons, including large quantities of land, location and a good rapport with the village.

“I think this is one way, and I could be wrong, but I think this would be one way Genaral Motors, you know they’re trying to give back a little bit,” said Mayor Arno Hill.

Senator O’Brien says the company is anticipating an April ground breaking.

“This is an accelerated project it is on the fast tract to move forward,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien.

“I think everybody needs to get ready, to do these applications, we need to get ready, you need to be able to pass these tests and be ready to work because jobs are coming,” said Sen. Rulli.