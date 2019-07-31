Local leaders say Pence may have ‘misspoken’ about Workhorse funding for GM Lordstown

They say Pence may have been referring to the $25 million Workhorse secured in June to help with its own production

LANCASTER, Ohio (WYTV) – There were a lot of questions Wednesday about Tuesday night’s comments from Vice President Mike Pence concerning funding for Workhorse and its bid to take over the General Motors Lordstown plant.

Pence was in Lancaster, Ohio, on Tuesday for the ribbon cutting of a new Magna Seating plant. Afterward, he was asked by reporters about the future of the GM Lordstown plant.

“Well as you know, after GM made that announcement, President Trump made it clear he wanted to see GM do better. We’re pleased they stepped forward. Workhorse just this week secured the financing to move forward to keep jobs in that community,” Pence told reporters.

But, local politicians believe the vice president may have misspoken. No one knew of any new developments this week that secured financing for Workhorse to move forward at the GM Lordstown plant.

What Pence may have been referring to was the $25 million Workhorse secured in June to help with its production this year of its electric vehicles.

“Well, I think he got mixed up on some money that was released last month. I talked with General Motors about it, trying to find out, and they have indicated they have not heard anything, that they don’t believe it’s any new money and as of right now there’s no indication that there is money, that the funding has been totally secured,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien.

“But all of us know, that have researched this, that their finances really aren’t in order. So I hate to quote the movie but “show me the money.” How’s this going to come?” said Sen. Mike Rulli.

O’Brien and Rulli will be in Cincinnati on Friday to talk with Workhorse officials about their plans for the GM Lordstown plant.

A GM spokesman said he too can only guess that the vice president may have misspoken, but added that there has been a tremendous amount of work done between GM, Workhorse and the company that will take over the plant. He said things are moving forward in a very positive way.

Workhorse is a Cincinnati-based company that makes electric vehicles, including vans.

The United States Postal Service is considering replacing its fleet with electric vehicles, and there have been discussions that Workhorse might make those vans at the GM Lordstown plant.

But so far, Workhorse lacks the money and the postal service contract.