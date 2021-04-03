Local leader reacts to Youngstown nightclub shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded

Victoria Allen of ICU Blockwatch says her heartfelt sympathy goes out to the victim's family and the two people injured

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a South Side nightclub just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Youngstown.

First News spent the day reaching out to community organizers to see how they were reacting to the city’s most recent shooting at Utopia, an LGTBQ+ nightclub in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

Victoria Allen of ICU Blockwatch says her heartfelt sympathy goes out to the victim’s family and the two people injured.

She says shootings like this need to stop.

“Our kids, our young adults need to learn how to go out and have a good time without resorting to violence. I don’t know what caused the shooting. It could’ve been somebody stepped on his shoes or spilled a drink. It doesn’t matter anymore. There’s no self-respect, no self-pride and no respect for others anymore,” Allen said.

Allen thinks more community and family dialogue is key.

While First News was out Saturday afternoon, we saw many cars stopping by trying to see the scene.

A man who had been at the nightclub during the shooting said his experience was crazy, but he didn’t want to be named or on camera.