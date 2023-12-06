COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Access to Justice Foundation, which advocates on behalf of domestic violence survivors, seniors and low-income individuals across the state, has awarded its annual leadership award to a well-known Mahoning County attorney.

Attorney Wayne Sarna is the 2023 recipient of the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation Denis J. Murphy Award. The award is presented annually to recognize outstanding leadership and advocacy within Ohio’s legal aids.

For more than four decades, Sarna has helped thousands of Ohioans resolve civil legal challenges, according to a press release.

“Wayne is a true champion of justice,” said Bill Dowling, Foundation board member. “His leadership and advocacy have left an indelible impact on his colleagues, the thousands of clients he has helped, and the legal profession.”

The press release states, “Sarna is a visionary who recognized how bankruptcy could transform the lives of low-income workers trapped in a cycle of debt. In the past 20 years alone, he has helped 3,100 clients discharge $85 million of debt through bankruptcy. As a true advocate for low-income Ohioans, he discharged debts that prevented individuals from accessing driver’s licenses, jobs, and housing.”

During his career, Sarna “played a pivotal role in discovering and investigating consumer fraud schemes by identifying perpetrators and addressing the harm resulting from the scams.” The foundation also said that Attorney Sarna has worked to illuminate and address the disparate impact of court debt on low-income Ohioans and people of color…He leads with unmatched compassion, using the law to transform Ohioans’ lives.”

“Wayne doesn’t care to be in the spotlight, but I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor,” said Steven McGarrity, Community Legal Aid’s executive director. “His dedication, determination, and compassionate spirit is an inspiration, and sets a high standard for us all,” according to the release.