Local lawmakers testify on bill to buy and set off fireworks in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Efforts are underway in the Ohio legislature to allow Ohioans to shoot off fireworks in the state.



State Senators Michael Rulli, R-Salem, and Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, testified before a Senate committee Tuesday for passage of the law.

Senate Bill 113 would allow Ohioans to legally use fireworks they buy in the state. It would also require all fireworks retailers to offer their customers safety glasses as well as provide safety pamphlets.

“With the proper safety information and equipment, Ohioans should be able to legally use fireworks that they purchase in Ohio, as many Americans can already do in other states,” Rulli said.

The bill also establishes the Ohio Fire Code Rule Recommendation Committee, which will advise the State Fire Marshal regarding rulemaking, including those on firework usage, sale, and manufacturing and wholesaler licensing.

You can watch the full testimony on the Ohio Channel.