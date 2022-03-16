YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley lawmakers watched along with a nationwide audience Wednesday Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for help from the U.S., and called on President Biden to take the reins.

“I wish you to be the leader of the world, being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” he said.

Zelenskyy’s 20-minute speech included a heartbreaking video showing the damage that’s been caused to his country over the last three weeks.

Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told reporters the Biden Administration has been too slow to act.

“What we need to do is change our approach. We need to be more creative and quick in providing Ukrainians what they need to protect themselves,” Portman said.

Portman spent the weekend in Poland meeting with Ukrainian refugees. He says they, like Zelenskyy, pleaded for weapons to protect themselves and tougher sanctions against Russia but also for equipment to create their own “no-fly zone” over Ukrainian territory.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, said he can’t understand why it’s taken so long.

“This is about giving them the weapons that they need, the planes that they need to defend themselves. I’m fully supportive of that, and we gotta get on the stick. It should have been done weeks ago,” Ryan said.

Portman and his fellow senators promised to continue pressing the White House to do more for Ukraine.