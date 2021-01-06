Local lawmakers react to chaos on Capitol, DeWine calls situation “an embarrassment”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local lawmakers are responding to the chaos that has erupted on Capitol Hill as the Electoral Vote was about to take place.

The Capitol is in lockdown and staff have been told to shelter in place.

Congressman Tim Ryan said he is safe in lockdown.

“Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I am safe. In lockdown. This is not ok. We are a nation of laws. Please pray for all of our law enforcement, elected officials and staff on Capitol Hill. Please pray for our country,” Ryan said.

Senator Sherrod Brown said he and his staff are safe and called for the “violence on Capitol Hill needs to end now.”

Most lawmakers are sheltering in their office as protesters stormed the Capitol and made their way to the Senate floor.

At one point lawmakers were told don gas masks.

The Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.

Governor DeWine released the following statement about the situation at the Capitol:

“This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not.”

