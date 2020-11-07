Local lawmakers react to Biden becoming president-elect Saturday

Joe Biden was announced the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election Saturday, and Ohio and Pa. lawmakers issued statements on the announcement

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) issued this statement in response:

In our representative republic, it is not the media who declares the winner of elections. Right now, the Trump Campaign is engaged in several court cases to determine the integrity of the vote in multiple states. None of those states have officially certified their vote counts, and investigations into voting irregularities are ongoing. The winner of the election will be determined by the law, not media projections.

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan (D-Niles) also released a statement: