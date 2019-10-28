Local lawmakers celebrate death of IS leader, vow to continue fight against terror

(WYTV) – The world continues to react to the death of the former Islamic State leader, including lawmakers who serve our region.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was responsible for beheadings and killing captured prisoners of war. He had not been seen in five years.
Al-Baghdadi’s death is a national security win for President Trump, who was criticized for withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria.
“It’s a victory for all of us that want to stop terrorism and terrorists, but it’s a small victory,” Brown said. “There’s so much more to do.”
Congressman Bill Johnson praised American forces for finding Al-Baghdadi, saying, “We will continue our relentless pursuit of these notorious terrorist leaders wherever they hide.”
Senator Rob Portman said, “This is welcome news in our tireless efforts for a safer, more secure world.”
The former IS leader was the world’s most wanted terrorist.