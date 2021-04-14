Local lawmaker reacts to Biden’s planned withdrawal from Afghanistan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Joe Biden is planning to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

He says the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why U.S. troops should remain 20 years later.

In excerpts from his Wednesday speech to the nation, Biden says the U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, was quick to respond to the president’s plan. He issued a statement saying withdrawing troops now is “ill-advised.”