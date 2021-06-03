Local lawmaker commends Dewine for taking away $300 unemployment as businesses struggle to hire

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Local lawmakers say getting people across Ohio back to work after the pandemic is critical to keeping businesses open.

Representative Tim Ginter talked about that issue during Thursday’s Lattes and Legislators event in Columbiana.

According to Ginter, 40% of employers are looking for employees across the nation. Ohio is no exception.

Ginter gave Governor DeWine credit for removing the $300 per week unemployment benefit.

He believes this will act as an incentive to get people back to work.

“I’ve actually heard from employers here today that are greatly concerned about the inability to hire individuals for these openings they they have to very good paying jobs with benefits,” Ginter said.

Ginter believes that an approach to filling these jobs could be getting to young people early. Programs to train and provide a pathway to different occupations are developing in the surrounding counties, which may help some businesses fill their job openings in the future.