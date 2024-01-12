COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state will award millions of dollars to help local law enforcement agencies when it comes to body camera programs.

A release from the Governor’s office states a total of 108 law enforcement agencies will receive nearly $4.8 million in grant funding as part of the third round of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. Of those agencies, 32 will use funding to create new body-worn camera programs and 76 agencies will dedicate funding toward expanding or upgrading existing technology.

Several local departments in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties will receive funding:

Mahoning County:

Milton Township Police Department: $13,231

Poland Township: $47,203.42

Springfield Township Police Department: $64,121.60

Coitsville Township Police: $5,816

Trumbull County:

Champion Police Department: $25,083

Hubbard City Police Department: $11,742

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office: $68,158.40

“Body-worn cameras are important for both the protection of our law enforcement officers and members of the public,” said Governor DeWine. “My administration is proud to support our police departments and sheriff’s offices will the cost of this equipment so that agencies big and small can outfit their peace officers with cameras.”

Governor DeWine created the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program in 2021.