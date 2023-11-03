CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell’s Law Director is now facing misdemeanor charges in connection with his campaign for Municipal Judge.

Police say Brian Macala is accused of theft and criminal mischief after he was caught on a residential doorbell camera removing campaign literature on behalf of his opponent, attorney Mark Kolmacic, and then replacing the paper with literature of his own.

The campaign to succeed the retiring Judge Patrick Cunning has been bitter with both candidates trading complaints and accusations. The Clerk for the municipal court tells First News she will issue a summons for Macala to answer the charges in the next couple weeks, but after Election Day on Tuesday.

It’s expected the case will require appointments of both a visiting judge and prosecutor.

Macala is already awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court of Ohio in connection with a case where he admitted forging signatures in a probate estate matter that was related to his private legal practice.