Local lake association meets in hopes to better land surrounding Mosquito Lake

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mosquito Lake Association was formed 20 years ago, but it hasn’t met in 10 years. Until Tuesday night.

The consensus among some people living around the lake is that it’s been neglected and needs a lot work, and they want to help transform it.

The Moose Lodge in Mecca Township hosted Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Mosquito Lake Association, and about 30 people showed up.

“We see what’s happening with Lake Milton and Pymatuning and Berlin and the other lakes. A lot of people are saying again, why not us?” said Denny Malloy, who organized the meeting.

He hopes restarting the association will provide some political clout the lake needs.

“Delineate the problems. Delineate who’s responsible for the problems and the put together a priority list of the problems and who’s going to address them and come up with some form of a two, five, 10-year plan,” Malloy said.

“Number one priority on the list is the weeds. No matter if it’s the north end or the south end. That’s the biggest problem,” said Joe Sofchek, who owns Mosquito Lake Marina.

Along with weed problems, Sofchek says there are also problems with excessive trash along the Route 88 causeway and the lack of a fish restocking program.

“I mean, the last two days, people are finally catching walleye. It’s all big fish — five, six, seven, eight-pounders was one the other day, but there’s no small fish being caught. So that tells you right there that there’s a problem with the stocking,” Sofchek said.

The lack of lodging around and near the lake was also brought up. Kimmer Wolfinger works for the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau.

“We’d like to have something on that lake that fits the lake. We don’t know if that’s a lodge, cabins, streamlined campers,” she said.

“Why do we not have 30 or 40 cabins? Because, I’ll you what, those things would be rented year-round. Ice fishing, deer hunting, everything,” said Chuck McManus of Cortland.

Mosquito Lake is operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, and its representative at the lake Tim Hough says a new master plan is being updated this year.

“And I will be blanketing as many people that I can in as many fashions as I can to try and get public input directly to us,” he said.

The next meeting of the Mosquito Lake Association will be Tuesday, November 9 at 6 p.m. at the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club on Phillips Rice Road in Mecca.