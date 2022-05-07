COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Knights of Columbus out of Columbiana Council 1083 held a Kentucky Derby party Saturday.

There was food, a raffle, cash bar and competitions, like best hat and best decorated table.

They even did their own races — but opted for chairs instead of horses. All of this was done to raise money for a good cause.

“We decided to do it and all proceeds would go to the American Heart Association in honor of all the women that we know since tomorrow’s Mother’s Day,” said financial secretary Bill Flesse.

First News anchor Chelsea Spears helped Flesse get in contact with the American Heart Association through her work raising money for them.



This was the first year for the event. They hope to make it an annual event and continue raising money for good causes.