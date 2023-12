BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday morning, Boardman police spread a little Christmas cheer to local kids.

Fifteen Boardman Center Intermediate students got their very own shopping spree. Each got to spend $300 at Macy’s in the Southern Park Mall before regular hours.

The fourth- through sixth-graders got to buy things they needed or wanted for the holidays — all possible through a $3,000 Macy’s grant.

Boardman Fraternal Order of Police also donated $1,000.