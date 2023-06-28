CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – When we last saw Kelly Long, she wasn’t very optimistic about her chances. Doctors were blunt. Due to her blood type and multiple diabetic blood transfusions, she only had an 18% chance of finding a matching kidney donor. Then it happened.

“Shortly after our last interview on Memorial Day, I got a phone call at 3 o’clock in the morning from the Cleveland Clinic stating that they had a donor kidney for me,” Long said.

She had to rush to the hospital immediately. While she was shocked at her good fortune, she couldn’t help but think of the donor.

“He was a 17-year-old boy and he died of a heart attack. I think about him a lot. He was so young and healthy. He saved tons of people. They took everything. So, it’s a horrible tragedy. and his family is generous enough to think of others. He saved so many lives, including my own,” Long said.

The road to recovery now brings its own set of challenges. Long can’t drive, can’t work, and has to take trips to Cleveland twice a week. Gas, tolls, parking and food costs are adding up.

“I’m there for five to eight hours. I have to feed myself, my kids, and whoever brings me at least two meals, and that’s a hospital restaurant because I have to stay there. It’s adding up quick,” she said.

The medication is another expense. Long takes 38 pills a day. There are co-pays on many of them and some aren’t covered at all. In spite of all that, she feels stressed but blessed.

“The rooms were packed. So many people needed a kidney. Why me? I believe that God has decided that me being an autism and special needs advocate he thinks that I have more work to do,” Long said.