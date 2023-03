GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — First News has recently learned about plans for a future construction project at the Girard Junior Senior High Complex.

These are renderings of what it could look like.

Courtesy of: Girard City School

The facility will include a performing arts center with a 950-seat auditorium, other rooms and a new parking lot.

This building project will also incorporate the construction of the new board of education offices.