GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local chapter of a national nonprofit organization geared toward student success has announced a name change.

Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a new name: Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio.

The update reflects the organization’s commitment to a geographic area that covers the eastern part of the state; servicing schools across Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people for success, by helping students connect what they learn in school to life outside the classroom, especially when managing money, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship.

“Junior Achievement’s mission in this territory has evolved significantly over many years, and this update of our brand reflects that reality,” said Michelle Merkel, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio. “The time just felt right to make this change to update our brand to recognize what Junior Achievement has become.”

The name change will also accompany a rebranded logo. The brand update is occurring with JA operations across the United States, and with more than 100 JA operations worldwide.

“We feel the new name and brand will resonate with our existing educators and partners, as well as bring new opportunities throughout all four counties that we serve,” said Melissa Maki, board chair of Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio.

The first part of the rebrand includes websites, social media channels, and other marketing materials. The transition will also involve updating the curriculum, signage, buildings, and more, and is expected to take a few years to complete.