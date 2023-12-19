YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former local Appeals Court judge is now hoping to win her old job back.

Former Judge Mary DeGenaro filed her petitions Tuesday morning to run in the March Republican Primary for a seat on the Seventh District Court of Appeals. The court district covers eight counties in eastern Ohio and is based in Youngstown.

With two of the judges set to retire over the next couple of years, DeGenaro said this is a time of transition for the court.

“That’s why my experience at the court is critical, to ease the court into its transition into its next generation of judge so it’s very important to have that seasoned experience back on the bench,” said DeGenaro.

DeGenaro was first elected in 2000, but in 2018, she gave up her seat after being appointed to the Supreme Court of Ohio. She now works as chief legal counsel for the Ohio Auditor of State.