WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County Common Pleas Court judge has received a big honor for working to make the courts accessible.

The Honorable Judge Andrew Logan was presented the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation’s Presidential Award for Pro Bono Service.

Logan was nominated for the award by Legal Aid because of his collaboration with the nonprofit, which began back in 2008 during the foreclosure crunch. He also more recently established the Clarence Darrow Court Clinic.

Logan says he didn’t even know he was in the running for the award but credits his team for their hard work.

“I’d like to think it says that my whole team is doing the best that we can to try to make sure people have their day in court, and that’s all they’re asking for is their day in court -an opportunity to be heard. That’s what we try to do,” Judge Logan said.

Logan accepted the award during the Ohio State Bar Association’s annual meeting.