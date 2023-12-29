YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Judge has a date to appear in court next month as a defendant in a traffic case.

Common Pleas Judge R. Scott Krichbaum is facing reckless operation and improper passing, both misdemeanors, in connection with a crash last month in Beaver Township.

According to police reports, Krichbaum’s vehicle struck a cyclist traveling in the same direction. Video shows the scene from that night on Sharrott Road.

Court records show a hearing in the case is set for January 12.