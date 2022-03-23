CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — College basketball is crowning a national champion soon, and a local jewelry store is embracing the madness.

Komara Jewelers in Canfield is hosting Diamond Madness where people can come in and play arcade basketball.

Whoever makes the most buckets wins a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

The store owners said they love the competition!

“Brianna is really good,” said Rob Komara.

“I’ll challenge you,” said Brianna Komara.

“I’m pretty good, too, but it’s not fair. I’m not going to brag. I’ll brag for her,” said Rob.

The last chance to shoot your shot for the earrings is Saturday, March 26.