WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – While a local man who was found guilty in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach awaits his sentencing, a judge has denied his request to attend a festival where some of the people who were also charged in the breach will be.

Kenneth Thomas, of East Liverpool, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6 after he was found guilty by a jury for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Thomas filed a motion July 1 asking the judge to let him attend the Truth and Light Freedom Festival in Rogersville, Missouri on July 7-9 where he was invited to speak, give a sermon and lead organized prayers, all to raise funds to pay for his legal expenses, according to court documents.

The motion says that Thomas is a Christian minister.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich denied Thomas’s request on Wednesday saying that as recently as March 2023, Thomas failed to comply with his pretrial release when he failed to notify his supervision officer when he traveled to the Washington, D.C. area to attend the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) conference.

Since Thomas’s conviction, he has also asked the court for a new trial.