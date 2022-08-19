YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An inmate at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center was taken to the hospital after an altercation with another inmate.

It happened Thursday around 1:22 a.m.

According to prison officials, a correctional officer found two inmates in a physical altercation. Other facility staff were called and responded to the incident.

One inmate suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated. The other inmate was evaluated by facility medical staff and found to not have any injuries.

At this time, it is unclear if any weapons were used in the altercation and what type of injuries the inmate suffered. It is also unclear if either of the inmates will face criminal charges for the altercation.