GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An iconic landmark on the campus of Grove City College will now be named after an alumnus and benefactor.

Grove City College will rename Rockwell Hall of Science in honor of tech entrepreneur William W. Smith Jr., class of 1969, and his wife Dieva Smith in recognition of their support of the college.

The campus landmark will be rededicated as the Smith Hall of Science and Technology in 2025 when renovations currently underway to the 90-plus-year-old building are complete. The project is estimated at $48 million.

The tower of the building overlooks the campus quad and was historically named the Hall of Science when it opened in 1931. It was the first academic building on Upper Campus, rising alongside Harbison Chapel and dedicated on the same day to symbolize the integration of faith and learning that is part of the college’s identity, according to the college.

In 1966, it was renovated and renamed for former College Trustee Willard F. Rockwell Jr.

Bill Smith is a successful entrepreneur and corporate leader who earned a degree in Business Administration from Grove City College in 1969. He founded Smith Micro Software in 1982 and developed a reputation as a trusted software solution provider to wireless carriers and cable companies. Over 40 years as CEO, he built Smith Micro into a multi-national corporation that is a key player in the telecommunications industry, according to information from Grove City College.