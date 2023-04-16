YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite Sunday’s rain, customers made their way to Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream for Free Cone Day.

Handel’s and USFL Canton teamed up to offer sweet treats.

The first 100 customers at each of the 23 Handel’s locations could receive a free single scoop of any flavor.

USFL Canton is a spring professional football league. They’re holding their home opener April 23 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Kaylee Davis has worked at Handel’s for over five years. She says this collaboration is a great way to highlight what Ohio has to offer and support local business.

Kaylee davis/handle’s homemade ice cream employee:

“It’s great, it brings out business here,” Davis said. “People come up and get a cone and they also take a pint home, so it’s a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Davis says she loves seeing everyone come out and enjoy some ice cream.