WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- A Huntington Bank location is closing its doors for good on Friday.

The Wellsville location at 200 Lisbon Street is no longer available to customers.

The news was reported back in October, with a Huntington representative saying that there will be 31 branch consolidations throughout Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Minnesota.

According to a press release, customers are being directed to the Calcutta branch, located at the 15000 block of St. Clair Ave in East Liverpool, which is five miles away and an eleven-minute drive.

Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.

WKBN is still working to find out if any other local locations are consolidating.