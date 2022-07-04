TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN)- It’s been one year since the Humane Society of Mercer County was donated a new building for just one dollar.

Turns out, there are way more problems than they expected and they’re paying more than they thought.

They found out they have to pay $50,000 over 20 years. As for the issues? Most of it is the infrastructure and electric and plumbing.

They’ve already put around $70,000 into it. Now they’re weighing their options, can they salvage it or do they tear it down and start brand new?

“The building came on 10 acres. That’s a huge plus for us. We can still utilize other pieces of the property as far as possibly putting up a different building and still keep some of this building. There’s a lot of people in this community and the building’s been here awhile and they don’t want to see it go,” said Paul Tobin

Right now, only four rooms are usable in the 2300 square foot building.

If you’re interested in donating, visit the human society Facebook page.