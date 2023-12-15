YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents and the Mahoning County dog warden have been busy dealing with animal abuse cases. Just this week, a number of dogs have been found in horrible conditions throughout the valley.

A severely malnourished St. Bernard named Chief was found walking in Sebring and approached a family who immediately called the humane society. Chief is almost unrecognizable for his breed, weighing around half the standard weight.

“He was covered in mats that had old feces caked onto him,” said Jane Macmurchy of Animal Charity Humane Society. “He had severe sores that were severely infected and untreated.”

Animal Charity immediately took custody of Chief and plans to go to court to pursue charges against the owners. Macmurchy stressed the importance of understanding the specific care an animal needs before getting a pet.

“Often times this neglect can happen because you are not doing what you need to as a responsible pet owner. St. Bernards, like many other animals, it takes a lot to care for some animals. We encourage people to do the research,” said Macmurchy.

On the East side of Youngstown on Tuesday, the Mahoning County dog warden rescued a young female pitbull mix named Petunia, who was discovered with open wounds up and down her legs.

“It was confirmed that she was drug by a car,” said Sarah Csepeggi, office manager at the Mahoning County Dog Warden. “She probably had to stop and brace herself. That’s what tore all her nails off and then the back legs drug taking all the skin off the back legs.”

After a few thousand dollars in medical bills, and two Epsom salt baths a day, Petunia is on her way to recovery. The dog warden is hopeful that a future surgery will save her legs.

Thursday, also on Youngstown’s East side, a mastiff mix was found deceased in a plastic bag on the side of the road.

“We don’t know how, whether it was starvation, hit by a car, whatever, but somebody put the effort into bagging him and sadly dumping him on the side of the road,” said Csepeggi.

Humane agents say, if you see something, say something.