LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second year in a row, the Liberty “Golden Leopard” High School Marching Band has taken home the top prize for its performance in Youngstown’s Holiday Parade.

The 78-member band placed first in Premier Bank’s “Holiday Spirit Contest,” winning a prize of $1,000 and a shiny new trophy.

The band performed “‘Twas the Parade Before Christmas,” which is a medley of different holiday tunes.

Band President Meadow Smith said they had a great time performing in the parade.

“We knew going into this year that we had to at least try and repeat it and it was really fun,” she said.

“These guys pretty much did it themselves. I was gone for several days prior to Thanksgiving, and we had four days when we came back,” Liberty High School Band Director Michael Summers added.

Prize money will be put toward a trip to Washington, D.C. in April where the band is scheduled to perform at the Lincoln and World War II memorials.