Local hotel part of life-saving pilot program that provides naloxone kits

(WKBN) – Having naloxone can make the difference between life and death when there’s a drug overdose. Local agencies are helping provide the medicine in a new way, besides just handing it out.

Tony Averette is laying the anchor for saving a life. He installed a “Naloxbox” at Comfort Suites in Liberty on Friday. It contains two doses of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

“Luckily, we’ve never had to witness any overdoses in this hotel but just in case we do have one, we want to have an opportunity to save a life,” said Lisa McAllister, general manager of Comfort Suites.

The box is installed in the break room. The staff will watch a training video on how to administer the medication, just in case. This is a pilot program between agencies in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, plus the Ohio Hotels and Lodging Association.

“This was an important topic, something that we need to take on to help support hotels, support the guests in the hotels that were experiencing these things,” said Lauren Thorp, director of Recovery Programs for TCMHRB.

Fourteen Naloxboxes are ready to go. They’re being installed in central locations, so the opioid reversal medicine can be found easily, instead of being in a drawer.

The medicine can be a lifesaver.

“We thought it was a great idea because the opioid crisis in this area is so bad,” McAllister said.

Trumbull County continues to be in the top 10 for overdoses in the state. There are 28 counties in Ohio that make up 80 percent of the overdoses, and Trumbull County is one of them.

The Naloxbox is ready at Comfort Suites, providing access to overdose response tools.

“So it’s very early. This is our first one. But eventually, we really hope that every hotel in the state will have one,” Thorp said.

The naloxone does not need to be refrigerated and has a shelf life of two years.