SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A “Walk-in Wednesday” hiring event is being hosted by Salem Regional Medical Center.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the hospital on East State Street. Enter through the front entrance and you’ll be directed from there.

Open interviews will be conducted for both clinical and non-clinical positions.

A hiring bonus of $5,000 is being offered with certain positions.

“Across the country, everyone is experiencing staffing shortages, in health care especially,” said Paul Satterlee, a spokesperson for SRMC. “We just give people an opportunity to meet with us face to face and eliminate the barrier of setting up an appointment.”

The HR department suggests bringing a resume if you can. If you can’t make Wednesday’s event, the hospital holds the Walk-in Wednesday events every other week.