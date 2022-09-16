YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions.

Saturday, September 24, the open house will hold open interviews for the following positions:

  • Cook
  • Homecare/Hospice LPNs and RNs
  • Housekeeping
  • Imaging Professionals
  • Lab Professionals
  • Physician Office roles including MAs and LPNs
  • Nutrition Services
  • Nursing Support/PCA
  • Patient Transport
  • Patient Access Registration
  • Pharmacy Techs
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • RNs
  • Student Nurse Externs
  • Surgical Technologists
  • Supply Chain Technicians

Mercy Health asks that those interested bring several copies of their resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.

At the event, the employer is offering sign-on incentives, on-the-spot offers, catering for lunch and a prize at the end.

The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is also a special event for nursing students expected to graduate in December or May of next year. That runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m.