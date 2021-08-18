Local hospital suspends visitation amid growing COVID cases

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is restricting inpatient visitation amid growing COVID-19 cases across the region.

Visitors will not be permitted on the inpatient unit as a precaution to lower the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The restriction is effective immediately.

Exceptions will be considered in certain circumstances such as end-of-life cases or those who are essential to the well-being and care of patients, i.e. those with significant physical or mental disabilities.

Those using outpatient services can bring one person with them.

“We are taking these necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff; and our visitation policies are updated to reflect national, state and regional efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Anita Hackstedde, M.D., SRMC President/CEO. “We also understand how important our patients’ connections are to their loved ones and we encourage family members and friends to call, use FaceTime or access our Virtual Visitor technology to stay engaged and provide support during the patient’s stay.”

The latest information from the CDC suggests almost the entire state is having what it calls a “high” level of spread for the virus, with more than 95% of the cases affecting unvaccinated patients.