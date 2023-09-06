BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local hospital has been deemed a five-star facility, and it’s not the first time. It’s the eighth.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded the Surgical Hospital at Southwoods the nationally recognized honor which placed Southwoods in the top percentile nationally. CMS assigns star ratings to U.S. hospitals annually based on their performance across five quality categories: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates, and timely and effective care.

“It is an honor to be named a top hospital for the eighth year in a row,” said Ed Muransky, chief executive officer at Southwoods. “We are very proud of our staff, whose hard work and dedication to providing our patients the best care possible is unmatched.”

In April 2015, CMS added Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) ratings to its Hospital Compare website as part of the initiative to add 5-star quality ratings.

Southwoods is the only hospital in the Mahoning Valley to earn this rating.