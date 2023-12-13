YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who is accused of murder in Youngstown who was found in Minnesota is back in jail in Mahoning County.

Vashuad May, 21, is charged with the killing of Rawsheem Aponte in Youngstown.

In November, U.S. Marshals arrested May in New Hope, Minnesota. May was charged April 29, 2022, in municipal court with murder for an April 26, 2022, shooting of Aponte that also wounded a woman who was with him as well as her 3-year-old daughter.

Police said Aponte was being chased by someone and was driving before several shots were fired at his car in the 3800 block of Mohawk Avenue.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office website lists that May is being held on charges of murder, two counts of possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

May’s hearing will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Gorman contributed to this report.