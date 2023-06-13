YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home improvement contractor remains free on bond after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

John Bartos appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday after he and his company — Gridiron Windows & Doors — were indicted on more than two dozen counts each of theft and passing bad checks.

Prosecutors say Bartos took thousands from home-remodeling customers but never performed the work.

In court Tuesday, Bartos entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

He’ll face trial later this year.