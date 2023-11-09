YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Jewish Community Relations Council of Youngstown continues spreading its anti-hate message.

On Thursday, the council hosted an educational opportunity at Stambaugh Auditorium for the public to hear from a Holocaust survivor.

Art Gelbart is originally from Poland and now lives in Cleveland. He survived 3 concentration camps during World War II.

After two years, he was forced on a death march where he was freed. His two sisters, as well as his wife Rose, are also Holocaust survivors.