Local hockey team, skaters take to Lake Julia ice

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — It may be freezing outside, but Saturday was a great day for a little bit of skating on a lake.

Saturday was the second day of free skating at Lake Julia over at Buhl Park in Hermitage. It’s an annual tradition where skaters can skate on the lake at the park.

It wasn’t just for skating, however — members of the Lawrence County Lightning junior team stopped at the rink for a pickup game of pond hockey.

“I thought it would just be a cool idea to come out here and play a little pond hockey. We’ve got, as you can see behind me, quite a few people showing up. Some kids from the Lawrence county lightning team, so it’s just cool to see something that we haven’t — I don’t know if they did it way back when — but this might be one of the first times we’re playing on Lake Julia,” said Buhl Park director of operations Ryan Voisey.

The free skating for Saturday finished up at 7 p.m. Skating on the lake will resume Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.