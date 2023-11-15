SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Eight months after buying one of Sharon’s most historic mansions, the city’s historical society is ready to open it for the public to see.

The Sharon Historical Society now owns the Wallis Mansion, one of the Gilded Aged homes along East State Street close to downtown.

Wednesday night was a sneak preview for the donors and special guests. Then on Nov. 25, as part of Small Business Saturday in Sharon, the mansion will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m.

There will be a $10 admission that will go toward renovating the house.

“A lot of the work that we did right now was kind of stabilization — roof repairs if needed, we had a side porch here that was crumbling, that was a hazard. So we just finished that project. So right now, it’s stabilization before we get to renovation and restoration,” said Taylor Galaska, president of the Sharon Historical Society.

The house was built in 1901 by William Wallis, who owned a Sharon building supply company.

It was most recently a group home.