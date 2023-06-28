NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – At the end of 2021, First News brought you a story about a man who bought a historic home in Niles. He has since transformed it into a unique wedding and event space called The Von Isley Estate.

“When you know, you know. When I walked in here, I just knew. It didn’t look like this but I just had the feeling that this was the place,” said owner Joshua Isley.

It’s safe to say it was love at first sight for Isley when he first stumbled upon the historic home in Niles on S. Main Street.

A family lived in it over 100 years ago and it has served as a YMCA gym and a group home for adults with disabilities.

Isley originally planned to turn the space solely into a wedding venue.

“But then as I saw what this meant and how it used to be kind of the heart of the community for a lot of people, I was like, we need to open the doors more,” he said.

So now, its doors are open not only to weddings, but other events like baby showers, birthday parties and anniversaries.

The building needed some TLC when Isley first bought it back in 2021. He has spent a lot of time ripping out the carpets and switching out the fluorescent lights with vintage chandeliers, which Joshua and his mom Gerna found through what they like to call “treasure hunting.”

“We started going on antique hunts. So we visited antique shops, we visited flea markets, we went [to] online auctions, we went to Marketplace. So we found deals we couldn’t pass up,” Gerna said.

Isley says it has been important to him to keep the history of the building alive. One bathroom has original tile from 1914 that isn’t replaceable, so Isley says it’s important to preserve that.

The former basketball gym has now been transformed into a hall, but Isley says one of their most fun projects has been turning a 700-square-foot room on the third floor into a man cave, or a “groom’s loft.”

“We’re gonna have a poker table. We have a big screen TV we’re gonna put in there. I’d love to get a pinball machine up there, foosball, tabletop shuffleboard. So kind of an old-fashioned game room,” Isley said.

Work is still being done on some of the bedrooms and they’re working on a sign to put outside. Isley hopes to have all of the last-minute touches completed by Sept. 1, but they’ve already started booking weddings into 2025. To book the space, visit their website at TheVonIsleyEstate.com.

Isley’s 12-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son help him out around the space. He has been using this as an opportunity to teach them about having their own business and the work they have to put in.